A planning application for a proposed development at Polmont, including around 500 homes, has been submitted to Falkirk Council.
The proposals for Gilston Park, a major mixed-use development on land to the east of Gilston Farm and Gilston Crescent, have been lodged by landowner Hansteen Land in the application for planning approval in principle.
The mix of potential uses includes residential, commercial, retail, associated infrastructure and green space.
The principal elements of the proposed development are the planned housing development, which includes 125 homes of “affordable tenures”, a mixed-use area of land at the north-eastern part of the site with employment, retail, commercial and community uses and a new neighbourhood centre, and a new area of connected parks and a wetland area over 27 hectares, about half of the site area, “incorporating ecological habitat areas and linked by green corridors and active travel routes, with potential for recreation and sports areas”.
