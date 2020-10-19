Two Highland entrepreneurs have launched a new local holiday agency - called igloo - to promote the Cairngorms as the ideal choice for self-catering holidays.

Erin McBean of Aviemore and Nick Lyon of Inverness set up igloo to "share their love of the area and experience with guests and holiday home owners alike".

The company is keen to give back to the community with igloo already committing to plant a tree with every booking, setting up a "holiday company with a difference and with the environment at its heart".

This innovative policy allows holiday homeowners to be part of a scheme that gives back to the community and environment.

Ms McBean has many years of experience in the local tourism sector while Mr Lyon is a design and marketing expert.

The company has invested in state-of-the-art booking software, a responsive website, and a system to utilise paperless contracts.

With a track record in digital marketing for businesses, the pair are keen to offer the very best of resources to local holiday homes owners and their customers.

They are also keen to support local business owners, and their guests navigate the increasingly complicated Covid restrictions.

Ms McBean said: “As a new business, we are keen to do things differently - starting igloo is a blank canvas, and we want it to reflect our values and lifestyle. From day one, we have a clear commitment to our local environment. Working with Trees for Life in the Highlands, we are really excited to be able to plant a tree with every booking.”

“The pandemic has meant guest expectations have really changed, and igloo has committed to fairness and flexibility in dealing with any changes to bookings due to covid restrictions.”

The current impact of covid-19 on holidaymakers has also been a significant consideration for the pair in setting up igloo.

The company already has Covid refund policies in line with the Competition and Markets Authority guidance. From day own holiday home owners and their guests will also benefit from igloo’s extensive safety procedures.

Mr Lyon said: "“We have all seen the horror stories in the news about peoples holidays being cancelled and major players refusing flexibility and refunds - we want igloo to be different and as a small local agency we are putting fairness and flexibility front and centre when guests book.”

“Working with a tech start-up in Edinburgh we have invested in state of the art booking software that gives us a real advantage over our competitors which will help us stand out - no other company locally will be using such a cutting edge system and we think that is quite exciting.”

