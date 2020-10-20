Scottish residential property, conveyancing and estate agency operation Simpson & Marwick is – following a “mutual and amicable demerger” from global law firm Clyde & Co – becoming part of the newly launched Aberdeins group.

The operation will continue to trade under the Simpson & Marwick name, harnessing technology and marketing support from Aberdeins.

Rob Aberdein, who announced the launch of Aberdeins on September 30 with ambitions for rapid growth and an emphasis on using technology, will be managing partner of Simpson & Marwick.

READ MORE: Ian McConnell on Brexit: Is illusory truth effect at play as Leavers lap up Tory Brexit? – Opinion

The existing 26-strong team of Simpson & Marwick, a specialist in upmarket residential property, will continue to focus on what it describes as the “buoyant” property markets in Edinburgh and East Lothian. The residential property operation will move into dedicated new offices in the west end of Edinburgh. It will continue to operate out of its existing premises in North Berwick, at 88 High Street.

The residential property division was a niche area of the legal practice when Simpson & Marwick as a whole merged with and changed its name to Clyde & Co in 2015.

Since then, Clyde & Co has in Scotland focused on growth of its core specialisms of dispute resolution, professional liability, insurance, commercial property, healthcare and employment law.

Clyde & Co will no longer include residential property as part of its offering in Scotland, following the demerger announced yesterday.

Simpson & Marwick veteran Richard Loudon, who will be chairman of the residential property operation following the demerger from Clyde & Co, said: “We move with the full support of Clyde & Co as the services we offer are not part of their global core areas of expertise. The time is right, for both Clyde & Co and ourselves, to demerge our residential property division.

READ MORE: Ian McConnell:Brexit brigade under mounting pressure to sort out bizarre mess - Opinion

“I am delighted that we can continue to protect the legacy of the Simpson & Marwick brand established in 1886. We will take it forward into a new era.”

Other members of the leadership team at the Simpson & Marwick residential property operation include solicitor director Bobby Fife and property directors Louisa Raistrick, Katie Macdonald and Di Jennings.

Simpson & Marwick noted that “two high-profile lateral hires will be announced shortly”.

Vikki Melville, managing partner of Clyde & Co Scotland, said: “We thank the residential property team for all their hard work and service to the firm over the years and we wish them all the very best in their new home. We are proud that the Simpson & Marwick name will live on.”

Clyde & Co’s commercial real estate team in Scotland is unaffected by the move. The global firm has 440 partners and around 1,800 lawyers in more than 50 offices.

When the launch of Aberdeins was announced on September 30, the new firm highlighted its ambitions to seek rapid growth by creating and buying businesses in areas such as estate agency, property letting, accountancy and financial services.

Mr Aberdein, who is managing director of the new firm, said then: “The Aberdeins name will become an umbrella for a wide range of professional services, done differently. At its core will be legal services, but we are not just launching a law firm.”

He claimed the new firm was “about to deliver the biggest shake-up to the Scottish legal scene in decades”.

Mr Aberdein added: “Make no mistake, our intention is to be disruptive and we know that won’t make us popular with everyone. But this is long overdue.”