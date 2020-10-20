A timber harvesting contractor has secured £300,000 in asset financing to purchase the "UK’s first, and the world’s fastest, timber forwarder".

Galashiels-based Dick Brothers Forestry is to use the new Ponnse "Bison" timber machine after securing the funding from from HSBC UK.

The Bison is the first of its kind and enables the business to increase productivity by moving timber from the wood to the forest roadside more quickly.

Forestry workers were considered key workers during the UK lockdown, as forestry and wood processing sectors played a vital role in producing important products such as pallets, packaging, biomass fuel and face masks, to help keep Scotland and the UK safe and well during these unprecedented times.

READ MORE: Shetland jam maker in six-fold sales surge

Bruce Dick, commercial manager at Dick Brothers Forestry, said: “The investment is a significant one for the business and is indicative of our commitment to Scotland’s timber industry and our client base.

"The forestry sector plays an important role in getting essential goods to where they need to go, and our new machine will help us contribute to that process more efficiently. HSBC UK has been our primary funder for our growth, and we’re delighted they’ve supported us in this crucial next step for the business’s development.”

Marcus Sangster, relationship director at HSBC UK, said: “As a long-term client of HSBC Equipment Finance, we were delighted to support Dick Brothers in what is a major investment and important addition to its fleet of machinery. Our backing demonstrates both HSBC UK’s and Dick Brothers’ commitment to supporting Scotland’s timber industry.”

Dick Brothers Forestry specialises in the harvesting of short wood for sawmills and the small round wood trade but has the capability to provide highly technical services, including skyline and high lead systems.