The public will have the chance to view and shape the details of a new health and fitness club with the launch of a digital consultation.

Undertaken by the health, fitness and racquets group David Lloyd Leisure, the plans for the site between Edinburgh and Dalkeith propose to bring a comprehensive range of premium family-focused health and leisure facilities to the area.

A Proposal of Application Notice (PAN) was submitted with Midlothian Council in September, highlighting the intent of the developer to lodge a planning application this year.

The proposed facilities at Shawfair include a health and fitness club with three badminton-court sports hall, a large state of the art gym with several group-exercise studios for various uses such as group cycling, HIIT training and mind and body exercise.

READ MORE: Dragon’s Den entrepreneur targets home workers with kit to ease the strain

Both a permanent and a seasonal tennis court are also envisioned in the proposals, as well as indoor and outdoor swimming pools, terrace and luxury indoor spa with spa garden.

The plans also include a clubroom with a wide appeal for families, couples and individual users.

The proposed scheme also features an adults only business hub for flexible working, and a soft play and activity space for children.

The plans include nearly 250 dedicated car parking spaces with EV charging points as well as covered cycle spaces and various landscaping features.

David Lloyd Leisure is now organising a digital community consultation to provide residents with further information on the emerging proposals.

How the new site would look

The website will go live at 9am on Thursday, October 29, and a digital consultation event will take place that same day from 4pm to 8pm.

The deadline for submitting feedback will be Thursday November 19.

Brendan Mitchell, Group Acquisitions Manager, David Lloyd Clubs said: “We are delighted to be providing the local community with the opportunity to shape our proposals for this exciting new health, leisure and fitness club in Midlothian.

“Clearly these are difficult times, and we’re pleased to offer an exciting vision to help people maintain physical and mental fitness. More than ever this seems a pressing need in communities across the country.

"During our consultation event, all residents will have the opportunity to enquire further about the proposals and give their feedback, which will be thoroughly considered ahead of submitting the planning application.

“We would urge all those that can to participate in this consultation process and have their views heard.”

Sandy Smith, of Buccleuch Property, owners of Shawfair Park said: As a long-term investor in Shawfair and Midlothian we are very pleased to be working with David Lloyd Leisure in bringing these proposals forward.

“David Lloyd Leisure’s family-focused offering will be a fantastic addition to Shawfair Park and a valuable amenity to local residents and businesses who will be able to play tennis, swim and lead a healthy life-style with-in easy reach of their front doors.

“We look forward to engaging with the community to help shape the next phase of Shawfair Park.”

Microsoft and Deloitte have signed up

Social Bite launches brownie delivery service to help homeless people

Social Bite has launched a new food delivery service to help grow its social enterprise business and help more people affected by homelessness in Scotland.

READ MORE: It has launched a new brownie product for online purchase and home delivery.

Hotels demand Covid rule change

A further 100 of Scotland's top hotels have endorsed the call for changes to Scottish restrictions on guests staying in hotels across the country.

READ MORE: Already 100 of the country's leading hotels already signed a letter to Nicola Sturgeon urging the First minister to make immediate changes to Covid-19 measures introduced on October 9.

Sign up

You can now have the bulletin and the top business news stories sent direct to your email inbox twice-daily, as well as the weekly round-up on Sunday.

◼https://www.heraldscotland.com/my/account/register/