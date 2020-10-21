SCOTTISH social enterprise Social Bite co-founder has told how it was hit by lockdown as it launched a new food delivery service and help more people affected by homelessness.

It has launched a new brownie product for online purchase and home delivery. Social Bite is also encouraging businesses to say thank you to their home-working staff by sending a brownie treat.

So far it has signed up companies including Microsoft and Deloitte.

Josh Littlejohn, co-founder, said: “Social Bite is now quite a large charity, with lots of projects but at our heart we are also a social enterprise premised in hospitality, so we’ve got a chain of five cafes and a big production kitchen where we have historically done corporate catering."

He went on: “The whole trading side of our business almost ground to a complete halt overnight in the sense there was suddenly no footfall in the city centres for the cafes and no companies ordering catering anymore.

“Since the pandemic started we’ve been super-focused on a big charitable initiative around providing free food out to homeless people and that has been our focus since mid-March but we’ve not really had any level of trading so we were trying to wrack our brains around pivoting the business and thinking about a new kind of product we could launch where we could go direct to customers.

“Our chef came up with these brownie products. They were just absolutely delicious and we just felt this would stand up against any brownie product in the market in their own right.” He said that “it is a pleasure to be announcing some good news”.