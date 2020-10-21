A NEW system that is claimed to have the potential to revolutionise hearing tests globally has received financial backing from Scottish business angel investment syndicate, Archangels.
Edinburgh-based Hearing Diagnostics Limited has received £715,000 of investment which will enable its hearing test system to undergo trials with universities and hearing aid retailers in the UK with a view to full market launch in 2021.
Hearing Diagnostics’ hearing test is based on the patient wearing headphones fitted with a motion sensor and turning their head in response to random, multi-direction sounds. Claudia Freigang, co-founder, said: “Our vision is for hearing tests to become as accessible and commonplace as eye tests.”
