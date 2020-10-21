By Ian McConnell
The tallest building in Glasgow city centre will be delivered if plans for a new residential development on the site of Portcullis House at Charing Cross are approved.
The Watkin Jones Group, a leading developer and manager of residential for rent has now revealed proposals for the former HMRC building on India Street, located at the city’s west end. The firm completed the purchase of Portcullis House from Mapeley Investment Group in August.
Watkin Jones has outlined its intention to demolish the existing building and construct a build-to-rent and co-living development of up to a maximum of around 30 storeys, comprising up to around 825 units overall.
The developer has formally submitted a Proposal of Application Notice to Glasgow City Council, informing it that it intends to submit a planning application for the development following a minimum 12-week consultation period.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.