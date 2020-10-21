A traditional Scottish bothy on the Angus coastline with uninterrupted sea views is attracting intense interest from national and international buyers.

Boddin Bothy is on the market with Bell Ingram at offers over £75,000 and is generating interest from those looking for a secluded coastal getaway as a second home or holiday let, the agent said.

The bothy once formed part of a salmon fishing station that dates back to the 1800s, and sits on the coast just two miles south of Montrose, on a Site of Special Scientific Interest.

The ruins of the station are still standing and are included in the sale.

READ MORE: Tallest building in Glasgow city centre proposed through major new housing development

The agent said the historic site is "perfect for holidays exploring rocky shorelines and rockpools, enjoying wild coastal scenery and wildlife with exceptional sea views on the doorstep".

Boddin Bothy is attracting 'intense interest'

The northern boundary of the bothy is located on a core path and is a popular route for visitors to the Boddin Lime Kilns, which lie just south of the site.

In the other direction is the Elephant Rock, a naturally formed coastal arch of volcanic rock in a steep, secluded bay that has been shaped by the elements and closely resembles the shape of an elephant’s head and truck.

The site has open sea views.

Also close by is the bird-watching haven of Montrose Basin, an enclosed estuary of the river South Esk covering 750 hectares, home to over 80,000 migratory birds – including pink-footed geese, Arctic terns, knots and sedge warblers.

READ MORE: South Lanarkshire Georgian mansion for sale for £1.7m

Although situated in a beautiful rural location, the bothy benefits from good access to Dundee, Aberdeen and beyond, the agent added.

Montrose and Arbroath have railway stations and are on the main east coast line with regular services north and to the south, including a sleeper service to London.

Agent Catherine Lawson said: “With its exceptional location it is no wonder we have seen such great interest in Boddin Bothy from buyers far and wide looking for their own slice of the Scottish coastline.

“As Scotland continues to enjoy a tourism boom and staycations also on the rise, we are seeing interest from not only the local and national market but international buyers too. The site represents a great rural getaway as a second home, or an attractive business opportunity as a holiday let.

“We would encourage those interested to be quick off the mark to arrange a viewing.”