The Hilton Glasgow has embarked on a major refurbishment, and has appointed Scottish interior design company Bell & Swift to help transform the landmark hotel.
The planned refurbishment of the hotel at William Street, the biggest renovation since it opened in 1992, will include all 319 existing guest rooms, an additional three rooms replacing a redundant executive lounge on the 18th floor, and function and leisure spaces. The design concept is centred around Glasgow heritage. It draws inspiration from the “Glasgow Style” made famous by designer and architect Charles Rennie Mackintosh.
Bell & Swift has been working onsite to create three model rooms for feasibility-testing of the designs of the standard, deluxe and executive level accommodation. The newly designed hotel rooms will feature bespoke furniture, designed in a linear style “as a nod to” Charles Rennie Mackintosh. Carpets and soft furnishing selections are inspired by the work of sisters Margaret Macdonald Mackintosh and Frances Macdonald MacNair.
The ballroom and pre-function bar, which have required a complete redesign, will continue the Glasgow Style but “on a grander scale”.
The refurbishment of the function and pre-function areas is due to be completed in December, with the rest of the project continuing next year.
Glasgow-based Bell & Swift, headed by Dawn Campbell and Craig McKie, has more than 20 years of experience in hotel design. Ms Campbell and Mr McKie have worked with the Hilton group on a number of projects.
