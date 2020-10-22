GLASGOW has delivered one of the highest “gender equalities” in the legal profession in the UK, a survey shows.

Chambers and Partners’ annual rankings showed Scotland joined Wales and Northern Ireland in continuing to deliver higher gender equality in the legal profession is it reported progress on diversity in the sector.

The legal research company’s annual rankings highlight the best law firm departments, solicitors and barristers across the UK in more than 70 practice areas.

Chambers’ 2021 solicitor rankings show that newly ranked up-and-coming lawyers - those attaining partner level - have broken the 50 per cent threshold, with 51.07% female and 48.93% male, an almost 8% jump compared to last year’s figures.

READ MORE: Faculty of Advocates condemns Boris Johnson's 'vilification' of legal profession

Female lawyers have historically had a lower representation at partnership level, making the parity threshold significant in the UK legal profession, the company said.

Across the UK, there is significant regional variation between cities in gender equality.

With 39.19% of legal professionals being women, Glasgow delivered one of the highest gender equalities, alongside Belfast at 39.93% and Cardiff at 39.88%.

Edinburgh showed (the strongest increases in ranked female solicitor at 3.08%.

Tim Noble, CEO, Chambers UK, said: “Chambers is the largest independent, global legal research business with over 200 dedicated research analysts, producing in-depth analysis and client insights for all areas of the legal profession.

“We pride ourselves on our qualitative and quantitative research, and find this year’s rankings paint a brighter picture for the future of diversity in the industry so long as the firm can retain this diverse talent. Promoting diversity is important to us at Chambers, and through greater awareness, and inclusion programmes, we are seeing progress.”

Meanwhile, 2021 has also seen a 6% increase in new rankings for female lawyers at 47.74% female and 52.26% male across all rankings, up from 41.68% female and 58.32% male last year.

Diversity statistics for all ranked lawyers in each of the past five editions of Chambers and Partners’ annual guide has seen steady increases.