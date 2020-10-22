British Airways' parent company IAG has reported a €1.3 billion (£1.2 billion) loss during the past three months and downgraded its planned operations for the rest of the year.
The group expects its flight capacity from October to December to be no more than 30% of what it was over the same period in 2019.
This is down from previous guidance.
READ MORE: Time to plan for pandemic's impact on towns and cities
IAG said the reduction is due to recent bookings being lower than expected due to "additional measures implemented by many European governments in response to a second wave of Covid-19 infections".
These include an increase in local lockdowns and the extension of quarantine requirements for travellers visiting a rising number of countries.
Meanwhile, initiatives to reduce quarantine periods and boost customer confidence to book and travel - such as pre-departure testing and air corridors - have "not been adopted by governments as quickly as anticipated", IAG said.
As a result, the group "no longer expects to reach breakeven in terms of net cash flows from operating activities" between October and December.
Announcing its preliminary financial results for July-September, total revenue declined by 83% year on year to €1.2 billion (£1.1 billion).
The loss before exceptional items of €1.3 billion (£1.2 billion) between July and September is compared with a €1.4 billion (£1.3 billion) profit during the same period last year.
Flight capacity was down 78.6% over the quarter, with passenger demand decreasing by 88.0%.
The average number of seats filled on flights was 48.9%, down 38.8 percentage points.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.