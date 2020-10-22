Hospitality company OYO Hotels & Homes has added more than 1,200 UK rooms to its portfolio including across Scotland

The compony said it continued to sign new hotel partners across the UK throughout lockdown.

Now in its second year in Scotland UK, OYO, which claims to be India's biggest hotel partner operator, said it has modified its proposition for new partners in response to the current pandemic, "offering simplified and flexible deal structures and lowering fees to take into account the current challenges in the market".

New partners in Scotland include the Cedar Villa Guest House in Inverness.

“Now more than ever, independent hotel owners are looking for ways to reduce their fixed costs whilst maintaining consistent levels of customer service and experience,” said Paul McManus, head of supply at OYO UK & Europe. “Many of the developments that OYO has made to its proposition have come about as a result of partner feedback and we are now offering what we feel is a far more effective and attractive partnership during an undeniably testing time.”

OYO partners with independently-owned, small and mid-sized hotels to provide services including technology, revenue management, customer service and brand.

It says taking responsibility for these areas eases the pressure on many hotel owners who are currently operating on limited resources, including leaner staff bases.

