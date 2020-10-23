By Brian Donnelly

NUDIE Snacks, the Scottish plant-based snack business, has hailed rapid growth amid coronavirus restrictions.

Owner Tracey Hogarth said shifting online was a move the that saved the business, and brought growth.

Nudie Snacks sold healthy food boxes to offices across the UK before the pandemic began but when the lockdown began in March its sales fall by 95 per cent.

Ms Hogarth, said: “The pandemic made us sit up and reassess how we were going to adapt our model and survive. We quickly realised we needed a solution,”

Over the past six months Nudie shifted focus to selling products on Amazon and has seen its revenue grow again as customers across the UK eat up products including cauliflower crisps, roasted split peas and chocolate orange protein balls.

Ms Hogarth added: “This has been a challenging year for many small Scottish businesses, but selling on Amazon has enabled hundreds of thousands of smaller companies such as ours to sustain and even grow their businesses throughout the pandemic.”

Small and medium-sized businesses selling on Amazon had their biggest two days of sales to date last week during Amazon’s Prime Day 2020. Compared to 2019, businesses saw an increase of more than 75% in product sales in the UK.

Ms Hogarth said: “I can comfortably say Prime Day has been one of the best trading periods with Amazon this year. I look forward to the momentum continuing to build during the season ahead, to help us get through the upcoming challenges.”

Doug Gurr, Amazon UK country manager, said: “It’s great to see so many small and medium businesses in the UK embracing online sales for the first time. We are committed to helping our customers save and supporting selling partners with further promotional programmes throughout the season ahead.” Based in Stewarton, East Ayrshire, Nudie Snacks employs six people.

Ms Hogarth said she is is aiming to secure a listing with a nationwide retailer and to provide the business with “a major bricks and mortar presence” to complement the online success.

“I’d love to grow the Nudie brand to a point where it’s recognised by customers around the world” she said.