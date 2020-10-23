Scotland's whisky industry is set to toast Scottish rugby legend Doddie Weir in celebration of the third anniversary of his charity, the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, which was set up to raise funds to aid research into the causes of Motor Neuron Disease and investigate potential cures.

The Whisky Shop Auctions has offered to host Doddie's Whisky Auction online from Wednesday November 11 to Sunday November 22, with people invited to register for the event which is supported by the biggest and best-known names in whisky.

A collection of unique and highly sought-after bottles will come under the hammer to raise funds for Doddie’s charity, which since its inception in 2017 – following his diagnosis with MND – has raised over £7m for research and drug development.

Whisky lovers can register now via the Whisky Shop's website.

The auction includes a Keepers of Quaich rare private single cask bottling of Strathisla, Talisker, Highland Park and Glenfiddich that is likely to attract whisky connoisseurs, collectors and investors, while the Worshipful Company of Liverymen have offered up two bottles of their Master's Cask single malt, of which only 200 bottles were produced.

An equally rare 38-year-old Royal Salute Stone of Destiny will attract interest from both home and abroad, as will a bottle from one of Speyside's iconic distilleries - Balvenie Signature Batch No.1 from 2007- alongside some exceptionally rare Glenfiddich, Macallan, Glenrothes and Glen Moray. Highly sought-after single malts from Scotland's island distilleries are well represented, with rare bottles from Tobermory, Arran, Bowmore, Caol Ila, Jura and Kilchoman.

All major parties in the distilling trade, including Diageo, William Grant & Sons, Chivas Bros, Whyte & Mackay, Edrington, Glenmorangie, Ben Nevis Distilling, Distell and Loch Lomond, along with several independent brands, have also generously contributed.

Scott Dickson, marketing director of the Loch Lomond Group who hatched the concept of Doddie’s Whisky Auction said; “I watched Doddie last year on the BBC Sports Personality of The Year Awards and I made a commitment to myself to raise some awareness and more importantly funds for Doddie’s Foundation.

"I felt there was no better way than mobilising the scotch whisky industry into helping and with the help of Scott Hastings and Finlay Calder we brought this auction to life. Since starting this project it’s been amazing to see the generosity of the industry coming together to support the auction and proud that we have been able to do our bit and give something back.”

MN5DF founder Mr Weir, who celebrated his 50th birthday in July, said: "I do love a dram myself and for a while, I’ve had this idea of doing something with the various distilleries and brands, in thanking them for the support they continue to give the Foundation, but also to celebrate everything they have done for Scotland over the years."

“While many have staged individual challenges and events in recent months, the whole Covid-pandemic has greatly curtailed our more public and mass participation fund-raising activities.

“Doddie’s Whisky Auction will hopefully give a great many, from far and wide, a chance to support our work across all aspects of MND, and like the return of International rugby this autumn, show everyone we are back to tackle MND head-on.”

David Robertson, valuer and broker of Rare Whisky 101, said: “Doddie’s cause is one that has captured the attention of many throughout the country, particularly those of us within the whisky industry, whether as distillers, brand owners, retailers or auctioneers.

“Doddie, as a player and a champion of the fight against MND, has mirrored so many of the values we have in the whisky industry, in terms of tenacity, strength, global recognition and, of course, being proudly and fiercely Scottish, and we are all delighted to be joining forces with one of our own in such a great cause.”