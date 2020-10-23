Peel L&P has received planning approval from Glasgow City Council for a drive-through café and a drive-through restaurant with space for over 40 parking spaces and landscaping at its Glasgow Harbour development.

The regeneration business is set to start work on site in early 2021, the retail partners for the site will be announced in the coming months and the development is to bring over 40 jobs to the area.

The works are due to complete in summer 2021.

Brian Lavalette, Peel L&P’s property director for Scotland said: “It is fantastic to receive the planning approval from Glasgow City Council and I look forward to seeing the site progressing in the coming months.

"During these uncertain times, it is imperative we remain committed to Glasgow Harbour’s masterplan and move forward with the planned regeneration for the local community which will bring investment and employment to the area.”

With the vision to become a major retail, leisure and tourism destination on the Clyde, Glasgow Harbour will complement, support and revive the surrounding area.

The masterplan involves a substantial investment in infrastructure, the creation of hundreds of waterfront homes, retail and leisure opportunities, as well as a commercial district.

Peel L&P is a regeneration business with generations of history and is now responsible for some of the most transformational development projects in the UK today including MediaCityUK in Salford which is now home to the BBC, ITV and Coronation Street.

