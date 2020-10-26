By Brian Donnelly
A SCOTTISH renewables company is launching a crowdfunding campaign to support their commissioned biorefinery in Scotland.
Edinburgh-based Celtic Renewables specialises in the Acetone-Butanol-Ethanol fermentation process which converts local low value materials into low-carbon, high-value, sustainable products. It said it is to launch the Crowdcube funding campaign “on the back of investor appetite to fund companies with environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors”.
The commissioning of Celtic Renewables’ biorefinery in Scotland i Grangemouth – the first of its kind in the UK – is on track for spring 2021 and after £30 million funding already raised, the business is “poised to play a pivotal role in the UK’s transition to a net-zero economy”. Professor Martin Tangney, founder, said: “There is no doubting the awareness around sustainability, however by enabling the public to become shareholders in the company, we hope to promote a deeper understanding of the importance of industry-led innovation in achieving environmental change.”
