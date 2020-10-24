A SCOTTISH shopping centre is under new management after its owner went into administration, writes Brian Donnelly.
Intu SGS, the retail company, said Intu Braehead, in Renfrewshire on the outskirts of Glasgow, has left the portfolio of Intu properties plc after its administration in June and will now operate under the management of Global Mutual and Savills.
It is understood the existing centre name and branding will remain in place for an interim period.
Intu Braehead has around 16 million visitors each year and its 1.1 million sq ft of retail, catering and leisure space is home to brands including Apple, Next, River Island and Superdry.
Including a major sporting and events arena and sitting adjacent to a substantial leisure complex including the UK’s longest indoor ski slope, the woneres described intu Braehead as “one of Scotland’s most popular day out destinations”.
Global Mutual has officially taken on the role of asset manager with Savills appointed as property manager.
Peter Beagley, centre director for Intu Braehead, said: “Today is an important milestone for Intu Braehead as we begin a new chapter under different management ... we have a lot to be excited about.”
