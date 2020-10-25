Glasgow chef Nico Simeone has unveiled a new food and drink platform that will be a permanent extension of the Home by Nico service introduced in April in response to lockdown restrictions.
In our exclusive, it was revealed HOME-X, which went live for registrations this week, will begin deliveries on November 16 throughout the UK of six at-home experiences including Home by Nico, which replicates the tasting menu that Mr Simeone’s Six by Nico restaurants are known for.
Other brands on the platform will be the STEM wine club, Chateau-X, The Cheese Club, vegan offering 24-Carrot and E-Eatery, a collaboration with some of the UK’s top independent restaurants.
Eusebi's Glasgow wins court fight to stay open
In a major development in the shaping of the coronavirus pandemic restrictions for businesses, a Glasgow restaurateur won a court fight to stay open during local lockdown.
READ MORE: Eusebi’s Deli in Glasgow is among a handful of hospitality businesses against which the council is pursuing enforcement action saying they do not meet the criteria for an exemption that allows cafes to remain open during temporary “circuit breaker” restrictions affecting the Central Belt.
READ MORE: More businesses in Glasgow have been told they can remain open following court action centering on whether establishments can be categorised as cafes or restaurants.
Brewing giant in Christmas warning as hospitality restrictions extended
Tennent's has warned of a “challenging” outlook with the key Christmas market set to be impacted as the sector reeled from the extension of the licensed trade lockdown in Scotland.
READ MORE: C&C, the Dublin-based owner of the Scottish brewer, and largest independent alcohol distributor across the UK and Ireland, said there was “limited near-term visibility” in the pubs sector in its six-month results.
Opinion
Ian McConnell on Wednesday: Hectoring Tories should get own house in order on Brexit
Mark Williamson: Setbacks for Shetland oil firm bode ill for sector
Kristy Dorsey: Time to plan for pandemic's impact on towns and cities
Ian McConnell on Friday: Rishi Sunak and Boris Johnson must stop making policy on hoof if jobs in hospitality and other sectors are to be saved
Monday Interview: New broom at iomart looks to ‘tweaks’ for future growth
And finally ... from the bulletin: Tom Kitchin, Nic Wood, James Thomson, Carina Contini launch 'Save Our Jobs' campaign as 100,000 posts at risk | Sunak set to make announcement
