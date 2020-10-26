THE owners of a hotel on the Hebridean Isle of Mull has signalled its faith in the future of the Scottish tourism industry by revealing plans for a £3 million redevelopment.

Crerar Hotels said a major redevelopment of the Isle of Mull Hotel & Spa at Craignure will get under way this month, with the aim of re-opening to the public in April.

The £3m investment is designed to bring a four-star hotel to the island, with 72 luxury bedrooms and bathrooms. It is expected that the renovation will result in the creation of 20 new full-time jobs.

The project will involve the addition of individually designed sea view suites, complementing its existing spa offering and 17-metre swimming pool.

The hotel’s public areas will also be fully refurbished with a new restaurant and two bars being added. A new external balcony, adjacent to the restaurant, will provide panoramic views across Craignure Bay.

Chris Wayne Wills, chief executive of Crerar Hotels said the investment “will bring the Isle of Mull Hotel & Spa up to the level of our other flagship hotels including Loch Fyne Hotel & Spa, Oban Bay Hotel and Golf View Nairn, all of which have received a significant redevelopment in the past few years.”

He said: “Crerar Hotels are injecting over £3million into this project resulting in the development of 20 new jobs across the hotel. I’d like to thank the ‘Mullochs’ for all of their support over the years and Highland and Islands Enterprise who have provided us with additional funding, allowing us to start work ahead of schedule. In spite of the current external economic environment, Highlands and Islands Enterprise continue to support local businesses and the region. Their backing has unlocked this opportunity for us and, in return, will help continue to push the hospitality offering on Mull.

“The first stages of the multimillion pound plan to create the brand new coastal resort are already underway and we look forward to welcoming guests back to the hotel in April 2021.”