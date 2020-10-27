A SCOTTISH country house which had to cancel 2,250 group bookings and overnight stays scheduled throughout this year is adapting to the coronavirus crisis by focusing on offering activities including recycling furniture, watercolour painting and hill walking.
It has secured funding of £200,000 to support its new strategy.
Gartmore House, a 23-bedroom mansion built in the mid-18th century, is normally focused on offering group residential packages and conferences for up to 500 people, and as well as providing craft activity workshops including quilting, upcycling furniture, dressmaking, knitting, and lace-making.
In March, the business was forced to close its doors temporarily because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
When it was announced large indoor public gatherings would not recommence this year, it decided to focus on increasing the number of activity workshops it could offer. Gartmore House has launched a new programme, with 20 sessions each month from the new year. Its diverse programme includes upcycling furniture, watercolour painting and hill walking.
To “pay for overheads and position itself for its new 2021 strategy”, Gartmore House approached Bank of Scotland, securing a £200,000 package of support via the coronavirus business interruption loan scheme.
With customers choosing from a mix of two, four and six-day packages, there will be 200 workshops available through the year.
The increased demand means Gartmore House is hiring 30 new tutors to run courses from 2021, with 10 people per class to allow for social distancing.
