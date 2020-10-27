Plans for a luxury hotel at a prominent site in the Scottish capital have been rejected by Scottish Ministers.

Heritage body the Cockburn Asociation issued a press statement saying the Scottish Government’s Directorate of Local Government and Communities made the formal decision on the outcome of the appeals into the proposed redevelopment of Thomas Hamilton’s 1825 Royal High School on Calton Hill, Edinburgh.

The Cockburn Association with its coalition partners Edinburgh World Heritage and New Town & Broughton Community Council attended the nine-week public local inquiry in 2018.

The Scottish Government said the case was closed and "planning permissions and listed building consents refused".

Terry Levinthal, director of the Cockburn Association said: “We are delighted with the decision to dismiss the appeal and to refuse planning and listed building consent to this hotel proposal.

"The Old Royal High School is one of the world’s most significant examples of Greek Revival neo-classical buildings in the world, and it is the symbolic manifestation of the Edinburgh’s moniker 'The Athens of the North."

The designs were scaled back by the developer.

He said: "Not only would the scheme cause irreparable damage to the fabric and setting of this Category A listed building, its economic value to the city’s economy was significantly less than had been suggested.

"Together with our Coalition partners Edinburgh World Heritage and the New Town & Broughton Community Council, we thank the very many people who contributed to our campaign against these proposals and who donated funds towards our appeal costs.”

Professor Cliff Hague, Cockburn chairman, said: “The Cockburn hopes that the development interests behind the hotel scheme will step back from their lease, which they hold until 2022, to allow the music school proposals by the Royal High School Preservation Trust to advance. This scheme, which is a much more appropriate civic use, has planning consent and is fully funded.”

Joint developer Urbanist Hotels and Duddingston House Properties said earlier it believed its evidence "builds a compelling and overwhelmingly positive case in support of our vision to bring a genuinely world class hotel to Edinburgh and to Scotland".

The Royal High School Preservation Trust advanced proposals in 2017 to refurbish the A-listed building as the new home for the St Mary’s Music School. That scheme, designed by Richard Murphy Architects won both planning and listed building consent.