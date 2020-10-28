THE business behind Glasgow’s first major city centre Build to Rent housing development has unveiled a similar multi-million-pound project in the city centre.
Mitchell Apartments is the most recent development by Kelvin Properties, which previously developed Candleriggs Court in Merchant City.
Tenants will be able to move into Mitchell Apartments, a seven-storey, 20 flat development in Finnieston from January 2021.
The apartments replace a disused church-turned-restaurant at 15 Kent Road, across the road from the Mitchell Library. The show apartment will be available to view next month, but tenants are now able to apply for any of the 11 one-bedroom flats, or nine two-bedroom flats.
After “unprecedented” demand for Candleriggs Court, which saw the entire development let within six weeks, Stephen McKechnie, managing director at Kelvin Properties became “even more convinced that the BTR concept, which is hugely popular across England and Europe, could be the way forward for Glasgow’s property market”. Kelvin Properties is the development and property investment business behind the Atrium in Broomhill and Sandringham Court in Newton Mearns.
Mr McKechnie, who founded Kelvin Properties in 1999, said: “This is another hugely exciting development for us.”
