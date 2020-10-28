LIVINGSTON-based Dundas Estates has launched the second phase of its major housing development at Uphall Station in West Lothian, with sales of properties at the site having topped £16 million to date.

Heather Birrell, sales manager of Dundas Estates, said: “This is a milestone development for us, bringing large spacious homes within reach of both the capital and many families’ budgets.”

She added: “The near sell-out of phase one and the unveiling of our second phase comes as the development is beginning to really take shape.”

The development comprises a total of 266 homes. It includes This includes four and five bedroom family properties, as well as three-bedroom detached and semi-detached homes.