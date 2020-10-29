By Ian McConnell
Clootie McToot Dumplings in Perthshire, run by Michelle Maddox since 2015, yesterday unveiled a “shopper-stopper” window display as part of a collaboration between designer Petra Storrs and Facebook.
Ms Storrs, who has worked with Hermès and Louboutin, has given a “high fashion look” to the traditional dumpling store in Abernethy, I Luv Designer in Bradford and Cinnamon Leaf in Tottenham.
The project was inspired by research from Facebook, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, and World Bank showing a disproportionate impact of the coronavirus pandemic on female-owned businesses.
Ms Storrs said: “Having spent a number of years working with globally recognised brands on their window displays, it was a privilege to bring to life the shopfronts of these small businesses. We have created a window into the world of possibilities inside each store, showcasing the heart and soul of each business at a time when they need support more than ever.”
Ms Maddox said: "I have had to adapt our business and find new ways to engage with Clootie fans with the restrictions that we’ve had in place in Scotland, both online on Facebook and offline. It has been a difficult year for so many so I want our windows to bring customers and locals some joy. I feel like Petra has created the front cover of our shop’s story and hope it brings people inside as we head into this important Christmas period.”
