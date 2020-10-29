Pizza Express has said it is cutting around 1,300 more jobs across its 370 UK restaurants after recent trading worsened in the face of tightened restrictions.

The move comes just two months after the restaurant chain revealed plans to axe 1,100 roles and close 73 of its restaurants.

It said no further restaurant sites will shut as part of its latest cuts, which will see job losses spread across restaurants.

The chain said its city centre sites have been "particularly hard-hit" by a recent slump in footfall, although a number of suburban and out-of-town locations have seen more resilient trading.

Zoe Bowley, managing director at Pizza Express, said: "Our aim throughout these extremely challenging times has been to keep our team members and customers safe and to retain jobs for as long as possible.

"Unfortunately, the recent increase in Covid-19 cases is again causing footfall to decline across the UK.

"As this is expected to continue for some months, we sadly need to make changes that will impact more of our team members.

"Our people remain at the heart of our business and we are doing what we can to support those who are affected.

"We believe that this difficult decision will give us more resilience through the next six months and help us to continue serving our customers in our restaurants and at home in the years ahead."

Routes reinstated at Glasgow Airport.

Holiday giant TUI reintroduces routes from Glasgow Airport

TUI has today launched its programme of winter 2021/22 holidays from Glasgow, including the reintroduction of Naples and Alicante routes.

TUI has today launched its programme of winter 2021/22 holidays from Glasgow, including the reintroduction of Naples and Alicante routes.

The package holiday giant said: "With ongoing travel corridor uncertainty for some regular favourites this winter, those craving sunshine during the coldest months have already booked for next winter, with strong demand in particular for Tenerife and Lanzarote so far from the extensive range of 13 destinations on sale from Glasgow Airport."

