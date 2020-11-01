Providers of self-catering accommodation in Scotland this week called for a halt to the process of bringing in new laws to regulate short-let properties, amid fears the change will heap further pressure on the beleaguered tourism industry.

The Scottish Government is currently carrying out a final consultation on new legislation to regulate short-term lets.

READ MORE: The proposals, which include a mandatory licensing regime, follow much-publicised concerns over the impact on communities from the huge growth of Airbnb-style accommodation in cities such as Edinburgh.

Roy Brett made the claims in The Herald.

Top Scottish restaurateur fears hospitality closures will spark chef exodus

A leading restaurateur has expressed fear there will be an exodus of talented chefs from the Scottish hospitality industry to England because of the continuing trading restrictions on businesses north of the Border.

READ MORE: Roy Brett, chef patron of award-winning seafood restaurant Ondine in Edinburgh, says there are signs the flight for work seen in Scotland in the 1980s is repeating itself as the industry faces up to a winter of severe disruption under the new tiered lockdown system.

The Anglo Dutch giant reiterated its earlier claims.

Oil giant in profit but outlook for Aberdeen jobs uncertain

Shell said this week the UK North Sea is one of the core regions it will focus on under a growth strategy that is expected to see it remain in the oil and gas production business for years.

READ MORE: The Anglo Dutch giant reiterated claims that the profits it generates from oil and gas production will allow it to make the required investment in low carbon energy sources in support of efforts to slow climate change.

Mike Mafarlane of BAE Systems hailed the completion of the contract.

Glasgow BAE Systems delivers HMS Spey and £635m contract despite coronavirus

The last in a series of five ships designed and built in Glasgow set sail on its delivery voyage after a huge effort from workers during the coronavirus pandemic to complete the £635 million contract this week.

READ MORE: The Ministry of Defence welcomed HMS Spey to Portsmouth at the end of the journey from BAE Systems on the Clyde as part of an extended contract that took just six years to complete.

How Baird Family Hospital will look.

Construction to begin on delayed medical project

Work is set begin on a new maternity hospital and cancer centre in Aberdeen following the signing of a £161 million contract by NHS Grampian and Graham Construction.

READ MORE: Site preparation on the project, located next to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, will begin in November with main construction due to get underway in January. It covers construction of the new 5,500sq metre Anchor cancer centre and the 26,000sq metre Baird Family Hospital.

