BUDGET airline Ryanair has reported an 80 per cent slump in passenger numbers amid the coronavirus pandemic and posted a loss for the six months to September, while warning the risk of a no-deal Brexit “remains high”.

Ryanair today posted a €197 million loss for the six months to September 30, compared with a €1.15bn profit for the same period of the prior financial year.

Passenger numbers in the six months to September totalled 17.1 million, down from 85.7 million in the same period of last year.

Ryanair said: “The risk of a no-deal Brexit remains high. We hope, before the end of the Transition Period in Dec., that the UK and Europe will agree a trade deal to cover air travel which will allow the free movement of people and the deregulated airline market between the UK and Europe to continue. As an EU airline group, Ryanair should be less affected by a no-deal Brexit than our UK registered competitors. However, we still expect Brexit to cause adverse trading consequences.”

The airline described renewed EU government flight restrictions in the autumn as "uncoordinated", highlighting the effect on its bookings for the comning winter.

It said: "Covid-19 grounded the group's entire fleet from mid-March to the end of June as EU Govts imposed flight or travel bans and widespread population lockdowns. During this crisis, Group airlines repatriated customers and operated rescue flights for many EU Govts. The Group implemented extensive health measures, especially onboard aircraft, to comply with EU guidelines (ECDC & EASA) and on 1 July successfully resumed flights across most of our route network operating up to 60% of prior year capacity in Q2 achieving over 70% load factors.

"Passenger confidence and forward bookings into W.20 were negatively impacted by the return of uncoordinated EU Govt flight restrictions in Sep. and Oct. which heavily curtailed travel to/from much of Central Europe, the UK, Ireland, Austria, Belgium and Portugal. As a result, Ryanair recently cut its FY21 traffic guidance to approx. 38m guests. This takes the Group's W.20 (Nov-Mar) capacity down from the previously guided 60% to at most 40% of prior year traffic."