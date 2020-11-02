Britain’s financial watchdog is extending payment holidays on credit cards, car finance, personal loans and pawned goods before tougher coronavirus restrictions come into effect this week.

Following Prime Minister Boris Johnson's announcement this weekend that a one-month lockdown across England will start on Thursday, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said consumers who have not yet had a payment deferral under guidance issued in July can request one that lasts for up to six months.

Borrowers who have already had one deferral will be able to apply for a second deferral, the FCA added.

“Borrowers should only take up this support if they need it,” the regulator said in a statement.

For high-cost, short-term credit like payday loans, consumers can apply for a payment deferral of one month if they have not already had one.

“We will work with trade bodies and lenders on how to implement these proposals as quickly as possible, and will make another announcement shortly,” the FCA said.

On Saturday, the FCA said it would propose further relief to help mortgage borrowers and would make a statement on Monday.

'Shambolic' UK policymaking has 'worn down the population…and led to the loss of the dressing room'

A stockbroker has warned that "it is genuinely hard to see how policymakers regain the public’s trust".

READ MORE: “Shambolic” policymaking in the UK amid the coronavirus crisis has “worn down the population…and led to the loss of the dressing room”

Ryanair reveals 80% plunge in passenger numbers, warns on no-deal Brexit dangers

Ryanair has posted a €197 million loss for the six months to September 30, compared with a €1.15bn profit for the same period of the prior financial year.

READ MORE: Budget airline Ryanair has reported an 80 per cent slump in passenger numbers amid the coronavirus pandemic and posted a loss for the six months to September, while warning the risk of a no-deal Brexit “remains high”

Sign up

You can now have the bulletin and the top business news stories sent direct to your email inbox twice-daily for free. Tick Business Bulletin AM edition and Business Bulletin PM edition, and Business Week for the weekly round-up on Sunday, in the newsletters section here to sign up:

https://www.heraldscotland.com/my/account/register/