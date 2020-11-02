The first of the Herald’s ‘Innovation for Recovery’ webinars has showcased the innovation happening across Scotland as we adapt to the new normal.

Three business leaders joined host Kim McAllister to discuss the key issues facing Scottish businesses.

Taking part in the debate were Kirsty Ramsay, Vice President Consulting Delivery at CGI; Angus MacLeod , partner at Wright, Johnston & Mackenzie and David Murray, partner at Marks & Clerk, who shared stories of both their clients’ strategies and their own.

Watch the entire debate below:

Kirsty, whose experience lies in leading transformational change in the digital and ICT areas of the public sector, detailed the techniques she used to move the company’s bootcamp online. Some features of the programme for apprentices and graduates were able to remain face-to-face, but many of the modules were adapted for online learning. She in turn shared much of the process with clients, in order to spark ideas for similar programmes in their businesses.

Angus MacLeod , Head of Wright, Johnston & Mackenzie's Inverness office and specialist in intellectual property and commercial contracts, joked that the property boom in Inverness was due in no small part to the ease of remote working. He said covering the Highlands and Islands region had always involved travel and careful planning of schedules, so now decisions have to be made even more consciously.

David, a partner at Marks and Clerk, a leading patent and trade mark attorney firm, said many clients were already disruptors and innovators – but the energy sector was particularly affected by Covid-19 and the need to decentralise operations from energy hubs like Aberdeen and Houston.

CONCLUSIONS

All participants agreed that the number one challenge for Scottish businesses is the continuing uncertainty and constantly moving goalposts.

Kirsty offered a prediction of another seven months of turbulence and said she was planning three to four months ahead.

The importance of the health of the workforce – both physical and mental – was a priority for everyone and included closer relationships with clients to provide support in whatever form that may take.

With two legal experts in IP, patents and trademarks, host Kim McAllister had to ask if this was a time to look out for number one, guard the secret sauce and let it be the survival of the fittest?

Watch the video to find out the answer. This and much more insight into the Scottish business community’s achievements in adapting to a major global pandemic make this webinar essential viewing for all business leaders in Scotland.