UK unemployment will remain stuck at more than 5% until 2024, according to the latest forecast from the National Institute of Economic and Social Research (NIESR).

The independent think tank said the second wave of Covid-19 infections, the newly-announced November lockdown and the end of the Brexit transition period will combine to create long-term persistent unemployment. While the extension of the furlough scheme – which currently only applies to England for the duration of its national lockdown during November – will reduce the rate of job losses up to the end of 2020, NIESR said the full impact may merely be “postponed” into the early part of next year.

UK unemployment rose to 4.5% during the three months to August, the highest in more than three years. NIESR expects that figure to reach 7.1% by the end of 2020, edging further higher to 7.4% in 2021 before falling back to 6% in 2022.

Noting that recovery has been hampered by uncertainty and repeated changes in public policy, NIESR is predicting a return to negative economic growth following four consecutive months of increases since the crash in the spring. GDP in the fourth quarter is estimated at -3.3%, taking the total for this year to -10.5%.

From there, growth is expected to return to 5.9% in 2021, and 3.7% in 2022.

The end of the Brexit transition period on December 31, with the prospect of no trade deal with the EU, represent “significant threats” to economic recovery. NIESR said this on top of Covid-19 will “broaden the shock to growth and employment” in the first quarter of next year, reducing productivity in the long run.

“The fast-unfolding second wave, November lockdown and looming Brexit threaten the recovery,” NIESR deputy director Hande Kucuk said. “The economic outlook is extremely uncertain and depends critically on whether we win the fight against Covid-19.”

