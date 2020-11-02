THE last of four blocks of modern apartments at an award-winning development in Scotland are now being made available by developer Dundas Estates.
Dundas Estates said today that 12 new apartments were now available at its Calderwood Village development, which was recently awarded the “best residential development in Central Scotland” at the UK Property Awards.
The Livingston-based developer noted three other blocks of flats on at the site had “sold out in a matter of weeks and ahead of…expectations”.
The fourth block of flats in the development at Coatbridge comprises 12 one and two-bedroom apartments ranging from £97,500 to £136,000.
On-site sales manager Gail Grant has “already received many positive enquiries” about the apartments.
Ms Grant said: “We anticipate there to be great interest in these apartments following the success of the previous…blocks. Young potential buyers, and those downsizing, have shown interest.”
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.