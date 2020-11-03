By Scott Wright

THREE hotels in Scotland that formed part of the David Urquhart Group could be converted into different uses, according to a fresh drive to market the properties.

The Glenmorag Hotel in Dunoon, the Garve Hotel in Garve, and Mackay’s Hotel in Strathpeffer, were initially brought to market following the collapse of David Urquhart Travel, the venerable coach operator, in May. The three hotels were owned by Hart Hotels, sister company to both David Urquhart Travel and David Urquhart Transport. All three were owned by David Urquhart Group.

An insolvency process was launched to wind down the three subsidiaries after David Urquhart Travel ceased trading in light of the “dramatic” impact coronavirus had on the travel and tourism industry. A company voluntary arrangement pursued by administrators at Johnston Carmichael saw the launch in May of a marketing drive to sell the hotels, amid an expectation that the proceeds would generate enough funds to repay creditors in full.

While the initial marketing efforts focused on identifying hospitality buyers, agent Colliers International has widened the net, noting that the properties could be used for other business activity. It comes as the hospitality industry across Scotland faces a period of tighter trading restrictions under a new tiered lockdown system to halt coronavirus.

Robert Smithson, of the specialist Hotels team at Colliers International, said: “All three hotels are well-located and offers are being invited for the portfolio or for the hotels individually.

“However, in addition to attracting interest from hospitality operators they have also been the focus of attention from developers who can see their potential for other purposes such as healthcare, residential, leisure and automotive.”