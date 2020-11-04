By Kristy Dorsey

A Scottish start-up is set to begin testing its technology with one of the country’s largest health boards in a bid to reduce surgery waiting lists that have swelled in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The trial follows an initial £300,000 fundraising by Infix, which was set up in September 2019 by NHS consultant anaesthetist Matthew Freer. The funding included a £130,000 grant from Innovate UK, and £170,000 from a range of private investors.

Infix has developed a patient database tool designed to tackle waiting list backlogs and optimise the use of operating theatre capacity. It also allows medical professionals to prioritise cancer and other urgent patients in a bid to improve overall outcomes.

“The trial with NHS Lanarkshire enables us to demonstrate the efficacy of Infix, before rolling the product out across other health boards in Scotland,” Dr Freer said.

“The progress we’re making on the product roadmap front has also led to engagement with NHS health authorities in England and other health organisations outside the UK.”

Since its investment round, which closed with the Innovate UK grant in September, Infix has appointed two new members to its board of directors. They are Sorcha Lorimer, founder and chief executive of Tracedata, and Peter Proud, the founder and chief executive of Forrit.

Infix said it will now be looking to “step up its engagement” with angel and venture capital firms in the first half of next year.