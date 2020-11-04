Exclusive

By Ian McConnell

A CRAFT brewer on the south side of Glasgow has hailed the support of the local community after having to adapt his business model dramatically amid the coronavirus crisis.

Phil Sisson, who ran the Strongroom music recording studio at Shoreditch in London before moving to Scotland with his family in late 2016, set up Simple Things Fermentations last year in an old Victorian workshop at Muirend which was built originally as a bakehouse.

Mr Sisson brewed two beers just in time for Christmas last year, and sold a “reasonable amount” through bottle shops in Glasgow and Edinburgh.

The entrepreneur, who completed a masters course in brewing and distilling at Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh in 2017/18 after moving north following about 20 years in the London music business, was gearing up to sell his beers to pubs and bars earlier this year, before all hospitality venues were closed in late March with the full UK lockdown.

Mr Sisson, who worked for brewer Harviestoun for about two years before leaving in late summer 2019 to begin his new venture “in earnest”, said Glasgow licensing lawyer Stephen McGowan had supported him in getting the licence he needed to sell beer through his website in the spring.

Flagging the importance of this to his business, amid the lockdown, Mr Sisson said: “Had it not been for that, I wouldn’t still be here I think.”

Mr Sisson noted his original idea for selling through the website had been to make and sell “quirkier” beers, which were less widely available, to people throughout the UK. However, the bulk of the website demand for his beer has come from the local community.

Mr Sisson, whose home in Netherlee is close to Simple Things Fermentations’ premises, said the local support had been “much more than I ever expected”.

Noting he had offered free local delivery from the start, he said: “I am not here to make the people of the south side drink quirky beers. I would rather have their support and give them more mainstream beers.”

Mr Sisson has continued to supply bottle shops in Glasgow and Edinburgh, and on occasion similar outlets further afield. He noted the bottle shops that got his business going last December had remained among his best customers.

Mr Sisson said his sales were about £4,000 a month. He noted sales would need to rise in the longer term, and highlighted his application for coronavirus crisis-related grant support from Glasgow City Council amid continuing closures and restrictions in the hospitality sector and the knock-on effect on suppliers.

Mr Sisson said: “I don’t want to paint too rosy a picture. That (£4,000 a month of sales) isn’t enough. I am still here but I am just about making it work. I couldn’t continue like this indefinitely.”

Asked which beers have proved popular in the local community, he said: “The Scottish Light and Scottish Export have both sold well, and the Twisted Pilsner too. That was the first beer I brewed with the local market specifically in mind, knowing Glasgow loves a lager!”

He added: “Not being able to do anything in the way of events has made it difficult to promote the brand. Apart from social media stuff, which only goes so far, word of mouth around here has been a pretty major factor around the growth of the business.

“It has all been somewhat serendipitous, just slightly different from what I thought it was going to be, but not necessarily in a bad way.”

He highlighted positive talks he had had with pubs and bars in early spring, ahead of the lockdown, and again in the summer, before the second wave of Covid-19 emerged.

Mr Sisson noted these outlets were not, given closures and restrictions, looking to expand their ranges at the moment. However, he underlined his intention to resume efforts to sell his beer into pubs and bars when the time was right.

He said: “I will go back and do it again. I think it will be March now before that [happens]. I am reasonably confident I will get through the winter but [I am] looking forward to brighter times ahead.”

Mr Sisson took the lease on the premises at Hazel Avenue Lane at Muirend in spring 2019. He noted that it had cost about £50,000 to set up the brewing operation, using second-hand kit. He added that he hoped to “invest as time goes on provided we are able to navigate through this difficult time”.

Other beers brewed to date by Simple Things Fermentations have included Best Bitter and Peated Pale.

Simple Things Fermentations was recently named as one of three finalists in the Thirsty Games competition to find the best new breweries in the UK.

Mr Sisson noted he avoided using the “same few” hop varieties that are currently very popular, “in order to celebrate variety”. The brewery focuses on “European styles and ingredients”. It also uses American hops, “just not the overused ones”.

The craft brewer will have two new festive beers available for Christmas.

The first is a Belgian Christmas Ale, at 7.8%, described as “deep mahogany in colour and rich, fruity, sweet and spicy on the palate”. It was brewed in August with Belgian malts and yeast, “lagered” for two months and then bottle-conditioned for a further month.

The second is the debut release from the brewery’s barrel-ageing programme – Barrel Aged Foreign Extra Stout, at 8.2%, matured for six months in ex-port and whisky casks.