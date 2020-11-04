Investors are buckling in for a wild ride as results from the US presidential election are proving far closer than expected, with extended uncertainty over the coming days.

President Donald Trump falsely claimed that he had won the election with millions of votes still uncounted after his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, said he was confident of winning a contest that will not be resolved until a handful of states finish counting their votes.

Counting of mail-in ballots in some key states could take many hours or days, however, leaving the outcome uncertain. In addition, both sides have indicated that they could launch a legal challenge if they lose the final count.

Investors had hoped to avoid a prolonged process that would delay any stimulus to help an economy reeling from the coronavirus pandemic.

“Markets are waking up to the idea that there is going to be a wave of uncertainty, and market swings are likely as investors work out the implications," said Seema Shah, chief strategist with Principal Global Investors in London.

READ MORE: Weir chief points to Biden gains as engineer eyes virus recovery

Scots start-ups share in £25m to weather the pandemic

Grant and investment funding of almost £25 million has been committed to 90 young Scottish firms in a bid to ensure the coronavirus pandemic does not wipe out an entire generation of up-and-coming businesses.

READ MORE: Early Stage Growth Challenge Fund hands out £25m

UK heading for double-dip recession

Britain looks on course to enter a double-dip recession this winter, as business surveys show economic growth almost halted last month even before the latest England-wide lockdown was announced.

The IHS Markit/CIPS services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) fell to a four-month low of 51.4 in October from 56.1 in September, closer to the 50 mark that represents zero growth than an initial reading of 52.3.

The composite PMI, which includes stronger manufacturing data released on Monday, sank to 52.1 from 56.5, also weaker than the initial "flash" estimate.

“October data indicates that the UK service sector was close to stalling even before the announcement of lockdown two in England,” IHS Markit economist Tim Moore said.

“The UK economy seems on course for a double-dip recession this winter and a far more challenging path to recovery in 2021."

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Scottish economy recovery slows

Sign up

You can now have the bulletin and the top business news stories sent direct to your email inbox twice-daily for free. Tick Business Bulletin AM edition and Business Bulletin PM edition, and Business Week for the weekly round-up on Sunday, in the newsletters section here to sign up:

https://www.heraldscotland.com/my/account/register/