John Lewis is set to cut 1,500 head office jobs as part of the retailer's strategy to return to sustainable profit by 2025.

The employee-owned group, which owns its eponymous department stores and the Waitrose chain of supermarkets, reported a first-half loss of £635 million in September. It said the proposed redundancies would save £50m a year.

The cuts will fall on employees - or what it calls partners - at its sites in central London and Bracknell, west of London, where the group employs about 5,000 people in total. The job loses will be complete by April 2021, it said.

Partnership chairman Sharon White has set out a five-year recovery plan for the group, which like other retailers has been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Boris Johnson has apologised to businesses across the country and vowed to do "whatever it takes" to protect them through the pandemic.

UK output falls in the second quarter of the year

UK economic output per hour worked dropped by 1.8 per cent during the three months to June, when the coronavirus lockdown was at its height, a smaller decline than the 3% drop initially estimated in August.

The Office for National Statistics said output per worker fell by 21.7%, similar to the initial estimate and close to the record 19.8% quarterly fall in gross domestic product (GDP) over the same period.

“This reflects the impact of furlough schemes, which reduced hours worked but preserved workers’ employment statuses,” the ONS said.

England will enter a second four-week lockdown tomorrow, which will close non-essential retailers, restaurants and bars, in an attempt to reverse a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases that the government fears could overwhelm hospitals.

