When it comes to career progress and recognition, we know we need to convince those around us we’ve got what it takes.

If we work hard, prove our worth and show we have the right skills, we’ve won half the battle.

It’s the other half that’s the tricky part – the battle we have within ourselves. Because many of us have, at one time or another, experienced what’s known as “imposter syndrome”.

It describes the feeling that, at some point, we’re going to get found out. That we’ve ended up where we are through luck, or by fooling people into thinking we’re smarter than we are…that we somehow don’t deserve what we’ve achieved.

And it’s not just a feeling experienced by people with confidence issues. On the contrary it can affect even the highest achievers, and I’ll give you a few names to illustrate my point.

Albert Einstein called himself an involuntary swindler and was uncomfortable with the “exaggerated esteem” in which his lifework is held. Nobel Laureate Maya Angelou wrote 11 books and was an inspiration for millions, but spoke about a fear of being found out.

Even big screen celebs who seemingly ooze confidence have admitted to it – Kate Winslet reportedly described herself as a “fraud” and Natalie Portman has confessed to feeling “not worthy”.

So, while I’m in such good, star-studded company, I’ll hold my hand up and say I’ve been there too.

The first time I remember feeling that way was early in my career as a newly qualified solicitor, preparing to deliver a Law Society seminar on technology and the law. I was still in the middle of doing my Masters and was terrified someone would ask me a question I didn’t have the specialist knowledge to answer.

More recently – this year in fact – I was asked to do a broadcast interview and I asked the journalist, several times, if he’d meant to contact me or he’d got me mixed up with somebody else. To this day I still haven’t watched the interview back.

Over the years I’ve spoken to a number of my peers who’ve been in similar situations and felt exactly the same way because we’re our own worst critics.

I’d love to tell you imposter syndrome is something that can easily be fixed, but I can’t. What I will say, however, is that occasionally it’s not necessarily a bad thing.

It can serve you well, keep you on your toes and make sure you don’t become complacent.

It can remind you to always go into situations prepared and keep you focused on achieving – a driver for growth and development. The key is ensuring you don’t let it undermine your confidence. I firmly believe leaders who do this are far more effective than their over-confident counterparts. Because too much confidence often comes with a lack of self-awareness and a tendency to overcompensate while being less capable.

Michelle Obama – another famous name to open up about imposter syndrome – very wisely reminds us “you wouldn’t be in the room if you didn’t belong there”.

So if you find yourself in this position it’s time to reframe your thoughts and remind yourself firmly that you have indeed earned your place.

And don’t keep it to yourself, talk to your peers about it because you’ll find reassurance in the fact you’re not alone in feeling that way from time to time.

Often the people at the top are the most reluctant to admit to imposter syndrome because it feels like admitting weakness.

But on the contrary, if you get the balance right, it can keep you grounded, driven, and be turned into a strength.

Laura Gordon is a CEO coach and group chair with Vistage International, a global leadership development network for CEOs