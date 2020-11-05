A SCOTTISH restaurant is weathering the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on its operations with the successful launch of a cookery school and takeaway service as it harnesses the power of the internet.

The Inn at Kippen in Forth Valley, taken over by partners Paul Smith and Laura Carey in November 2019, formulated their digital marketing strategy after engaging with taxpayer-backed support and advice service Business Gateway and DigitalBoost, Scotland’s national digital training programme.

Prior to the pandemic, Mr Smith and Ms Carey engaged with Business Gateway and identified that the business would benefit from a digital marketing strategy.

After lockdown was introduced in March, they used this knowledge to launch an online cookery school via Facebook Live. They delivered an average of 65 packs a week to customers, with thousands of people watching the online demonstration in which Paul showed viewers how to cook and plate a restaurant quality meal.

Alongside this, they also introduced a takeaway service, named “Inn the Hoose”, a five-course tasting menu promoted through Facebook.

Paul Smith, head chef and owner at The Inn at Kippen said: “When lockdown was introduced, we knew we had to quickly find a way to utilise online channels to reach customers to survive. Fortunately, we had already worked on our digital strategy, with help from Business Gateway and the DigitalBoost programme, and this meant we were in a strong position and confident in our ability to get the most out of our online platforms.

“We are incredibly thankful that we engaged with Business Gateway...They gave us the confidence we needed to try something new, and without them, I am not sure how we would have approached lockdown. While the new restrictions have posed a challenge, as our business isn’t currently eligible for funding under the updated guidance, we remain focused on identifying ways we can adapt to ensure the survival of our business over the winter."