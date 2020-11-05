The UK construction sector lost momentum in October but suffered less than most of the coronavirus-hit economy thanks to a buoyant housing market.

This morning's Purchasing Manager's Index for the construction sector, produced monthly by IHS Markit and CIPS, showed a drop to 53.1 in October from September’s 56.8. The decline was bigger than the drop to 55.0 which economists had forecast, and is the lowest since May.

But unlike figures released on Wednesday for the much larger services sector, the gauge remained well above the 50 level which separates growth from contraction.

House-building was the biggest contributor to growth, reflecting a boom in demand since the end of lockdown. House builders have been helped by a temporary cut in property taxes which has seen lenders approve the highest number of mortgages since 2007.

New orders in the sector, which makes up about 6 per cent of the UK economy, rose by the most in five years.

The civil engineering sector continued to report steep declines in activity, while growth in commercial activity was fairly muted.

