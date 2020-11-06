By Kristy Dorsey

The former Michelin factory in Dundee has welcomed its first new tenant two years after the announcement that the tyre operation would be shut down.

Battery systems specialist MEP Technologies has moved into what is now known as the Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc (MSIP), a joint venture between Michelin, Dundee City Council and Scottish Enterprise. MEP has relocated from its existing Dundee premises with 10 employees and plans to create up to 10 further jobs in the next two years.

The 32-hectare site will be a home for firms focused on sustainable mobility and low-carbon energy. In addition to office space, tenants will also have access to an innovation campus, skills academy and business support services.

READ MORE: Hundreds of new jobs set for Dundee as Michelin closes tyre plant doors

MSIP said it is in “advanced” discussions with several other companies, and anticipates further tenants within the next 12 months. In addition, two previously-announced tenants that had reached provisional agreements – Arcola Energy and Low Emissions Resources Global – and whose moves were delayed by the pandemic are also expected to join in the first half of next year.

The closure of the tyre factory was confirmed in November 2018, with plans to create the MSIP announced several months later. Production was due to end this past summer, but actually ceased in March with the outbreak of Covid.

Infrastructure work to deliver MSIP’s skills academy and innovation centre is scheduled to start this month. The MSIP is headed up by chief executive Greig Coull.