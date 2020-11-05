Chancellor Rishi Sunak has ramped up his £200 billion economic rescue programme in a coordinated move with the Bank of England, which has increased its huge purchases of government debt.

As England entered its first day of a new month-long coronavirus lockdown, Mr Sunak extended the Government’s coronavirus furlough scheme until the end of March, and said he would provide billions of pounds of other jobs support.

“It’s clear the economic effects are much longer lasting for businesses than the duration of any restrictions, which is why we have decided to go further with our support,” he told parliament.

Earlier on this morning, the Bank of England said it was increasing the size of its government bond purchases by a further £150bn, helping the Government to fund the surge in public spending.

As well as the furlough extension, Mr Sunak has increased support for self-employed people and raised guaranteed funding for Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland by £2bn to £16bn.

New board member for Aberdeen shipping firm

Ships agency and marine support business Ffolkes Offshore has appointed Shaun Eardley to its board of directors as the company continues to experience significant growth. He joins the business having been a minority shareholder since 2016.

Established in 2009, Ffolkes Offshore ia full-service ships agency and marine support company providing logistics services to the offshore maritime and energy industry. It employs a team of 16 and has bases in Aberdeen, Montrose and Lowestoft to service those ports, as well as Peterhead and Lerwick.

Mr Eardley, who has 40 years’ experience in the shipping industry, will be responsible for helping develop the company as a whole, while guiding the business through an expected period of continued rapid expansion.

He was previously the co-owner and managing director of ships agency Seletar Shipping, which was acquired by ASCO Marine in 2009. He remained as managing director of the company until his departure in 2015.

“Having left the shipping industry a number of years ago, I really missed the day-to-day challenges that it poses," he said. "So when I was asked if I would like to extend my involvement with an invitation to join the board of directors, I couldn’t say no.

AstraZeneca puts Covid vaccine deliveries on ice

A summer dip in UK coronavirus infections has pushed back test results for AstraZenca’s potential Covid-19 vaccine, leading the drugmaker to delay deliveries of shots to the Government.

The UK's vaccines chief said yesterday that it would receive just 4 million doses of the potential vaccine this year, against initial estimates for 30 million by the end of last month.

AstraZeneca confirmed today that it is holding back deliveries while it awaits the data from late-stage clinical trials, in order to maximise the shelf-life of supplies. It is keeping the vaccine frozen in large containers, and will only add a final ingredient, put it into vials and keep it at fridge temperature when the vaccine gets closer to approval.

