Tesla chief executive Elon Musk has made good on an April Fool's promise to sell his company's own brand of tequila two years after teasing about it in a tweet.

The agave-based liquor, which was touted as “Teslaquila” two years ago, is priced at $250 per bottle but is currently out of stock on the company’s website. It is only available in selected US states.

Musk tweeted the idea of 'Teslaquila' on April Fool's day in 2018, which many of his followers thought was a joke. However, his efforts to trademark the drink in October of that year were frowned upon by Mexico's tequila producers.

Mexico’s Tequila Regulatory Council had at the time argued the “name ‘Teslaquila’ evokes the word Tequila ... (and) Tequila is a protected word". It is now being sold as "Tesla Tequila".

House prices rise fastest since 2016

UK house prices rose in October at the fastest annual rate since June 2016, but there were signs of fading momentum as the Covid-19 pandemic escalated, mortgage lender Halifax said.

House prices rose 7.5 per cent in October compared with a year earlier, according to the mortgage lender's figures. That was up from 7.3% in September.

However, for the month of October alone, house prices were up by just 0.3% - the weakest growth in four months.

EasyJet scales back capacity

Recent lockdowns in England, Germany and France have forced easyJet to scale back its already reduced flying schedule, with the airline saying it will now fly at no more than 20% of capacity for the rest of the year.

Low levels of travel amid the pandemic is putting increasing strain on the airline’s finances, which it has topped up by £131 million from the sale and leaseback of 11 of its aircraft.

EasyJet's 20% capacity guidance for the rest of the year is lower than the 25% plan laid out in October. At 20%, its plan is behind bigger competitor Ryanair which is aiming for 40%.

