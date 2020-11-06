The Bank of England expects more than nine million employees will be on the government’s extended furlough scheme in the spring, BoE Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent said.

“We think that there will again be many millions of employees placed on furlough ... in November, and over the following few months,” Broadbent said in a presentation organised by regional agents of the central bank.

“Probably not as many as in phase one because of the change in the nature and the duration of the lockdown. But we think probably in November, more than five million will be in. It’s probably, we think, over nine million in the spring.”

Aberdeen medical firm sold in multi-million pound deal

Aberdeen's Sirakoss has been acquired by a Swedish rival in a deal worth more than £8 million.

Sirakoss recently received marketing clearance in the US for its Osteo ZP Putty, a nanosynthetic bone graft substitute. The technology is based on the research of the company’s founder, professor Iain Gibson.

Business Women Scotland Awards: The full list of winners

A former Gleneagles chef who has expanded the reach of her restaurant throughout the Covid pandemic has been named this year’s overall winner at the Business Women Scotland Awards.

Hayley Wilkes, owner of The WeeCOOK Kitchen near Carnoustie, said it has been a “busy, crazy year” despite this spring’s lockdown and subsequent restrictions that have put many hospitality businesses under severe strain. Ms Wilkes was one of 11 women honoured at this year’s Business Women Scotland Awards.

