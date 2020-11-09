The pandemic has propelled employee wellbeing to the forefront, with survey after survey pointing to a surge in depression and anxiety levels. This includes research published last week by the Health and Safety Executive which showed that a record 17.9 million days were lost to work-related mental health issues in the UK in 2019/20, up from 12.8 million the previous year.

The scary thing is that data only covers the 12 months to the end of March, when the spring lockdown was in its infancy. More up-to-date research from the Office for National Statistics suggests that the situation has sharply deteriorated even further, with 60 per cent of adults admitting to feelings of stress or anxiety.

This seems to be more common in those aged 18 to 29, with research carried out by The Samaritans and the University of Glasgow showing that these people are much more likely to report feelings of depression and suicidal thoughts. It could be that they are more willing to open up about mental health, but given that young people are suffering a disproportionate economic impact from the crisis, it’s not surprising their mental health is faring worse than others.

READ MORE: Festive jobs respite, but workers need a permanent fix

That said, workers across the board are being affected by concerns that go beyond very real worries about their health and that of their loved ones. Fears over job security and financial stability, along with the isolation created by Covid restrictions, have left many struggling to cope with ongoing adjustments to their working lives.

But for all the talk around this topic, it seems many are still suffering in silence. A study by Benenden Health found that only half of UK adults would be honest about taking time off on mental health grounds, with 29% saying they would rather cover up such an absence by claiming to have a physical ailment.

READ MORE: Is ‘diversity hiring’ working OK for you?

That same study found that employers are struggling to support staff with mental health issues, with 24% admitting they were unable to tell whether an employee was in poor mental condition. Remote working makes it difficult to spot the non-verbal cues that come with face-to-face interactions, and could be masking absences – the most common trigger for identifying a problem.

Staff who need help will only likely come forward if they feel they won’t be judged, so it’s essential that confidential processes are in place. Employers also need to double down on communication to ensure workers are aware of the support available.