In this week's Monday Interview, Brian Donnelly goes on an out of this world adventure with Jeff Fyfe, head of the space division at W L Gore.

He writes: "The over three miles of wire and cable running through the Rover like veins joins previous parts already on Mars belonging to W L Gore, whose Dundee Space hub is at the centre of its global pace operations and connected to two previous successful fact-finding NASA missions to Mars.

"Gore kit was also on the moon before humankind, as part of an exploratory mission."

In the Business Voices column this week from Guy Stenhouse, the former Pinstripe writer explains why the whole way in which Scotland's ferries are built, owned and operated is "simply not fit for purpose".

Tomorrow's SME Focus from Mark Williamson throws the spotlight on Vulcan Completion Products, an Aberdeen supplier of specialist tools to the oil and gas sector.

And in Monday's regular Employment Focus section, Kristy Dorsey looks at how staff management has failed to keep up with the rapid wholesale shift to home working.

Also this week, full-year results on Thursday from WH Smith should give investors a better understanding of the cost of the pandemic on shops in stations and airports.

With people switching to working from home and travel bans instigated, the stationery seller has been hit in its key markets.

In August, the company said it was considering cutting 1,500 jobs to protect its balance sheet, so the results may come with updates on restructuring.

“Its travel division was the main driver for growth before the pandemic, so the prospect of deserted railway stations and airports for potentially many more months will be a bitter pill to swallow,” analysts at Hargreaves Lansdown said.

Wednesday will bring a trading update from JD Wetherspoon, which comes shortly after England’s pubs were forced to close last week in a second lockdown.

The update is therefore likely to contain more opinions from chairman Tim Martin on the effectiveness of the latest lockdown restrictions. Investors, however, will be more interested in how the company’s pub estate has performed amid regional restrictions, as well as its cash balance and any cost-saving plans.

Housebuilders Taylor Wimpey and Persimmon will provide trading updates on Tuesday and Wednesday, coming after smaller rival Redrow indicated the housing market remains robust. That said, data last week from Halifax suggested house price growth is softening.