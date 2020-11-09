A SIGNIFICANT majority of business leaders north of the Border believe the Scottish Government is handling the coronavirus crisis better than Westminster, in spite of controversy amid an earlier tightening of restrictions in Scotland to combat the second wave.
Scotland moved earlier than England last month on restrictions and closures in the hospitality sector, triggering a flurry of controversy.
Since then, England has moved to lockdown to slow the spread of Covid-19, and Chancellor Rishi Sunak has extended the coronavirus job retention scheme. He had said repeatedly on previous occasions he would not do so.
The views on the relative performances of the Scottish and UK governments are revealed in a poll conducted last week by the Institute of Directors in Scotland at its first virtual annual conference, based on a question tabled by The Herald.
Of 69 leaders who responded, 46 or 66.7 per cent answered “yes” and 33.3% replied “no” when asked if the Scottish Government was handling the coronavirus crisis better than the UK Government.
