A HOUSEBUILDER proposing to build about 150 new homes at Cairneyhill in Fife is launching a digital community consultation to provide people with more information on the emerging proposals.
A proposal of application notice was submitted by Avant Homes to Fife Council in August 2020. This highlighted the intent of the developer to lodge a planning application for the development of the site.
Avant Homes said the public will “have the chance to view and shape the details” of the “exciting new residential development".
It proposes to build about 150 new homes ranging from three to five-bedroom houses, including family and affordable housing. These plans will form phase two of its residential development at Pitdinnie Road.
Avant Homes said: "With the temporary suspension of public events for major planning applications by the Scottish Government due to Covid-19, community consultations have moved online with the creation of a dedicated website presenting development proposals in detail."
It added that the website would go live at 9am on November 19, and a digital consultation event would take place between 3.30pm and 6.30pm on that day.
