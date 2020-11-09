Online craft beer specialist, Flavourly has seen sales treble in 2020, with sales set to grow to £10 million this year.

The Edinburgh-based business founded in 2012, was already on track to double annual sales this year but as a result of Covid-19 lockdown restrictions demand for at home deliveries rose.

Changing consumer shopping habits have helped Flavourly recruit tens of thousands of new customers this year, and a significant part of this revenue uplift is ongoing.

Scottish tech on Mars mission as WL Gore hails new space push

Pre Covid the company was already enjoying solid growth but it was in April that the lockdown effect really started to be felt, with an increase in sales of 392% on the previous year.

Flavourly's craft beer distribution model sees it partnering with independent craft breweries, which it says provides it with a route to market and guaranteed volumes.

UK consumers benefit from access to the most exclusive premium IPAs, Pale Ales, Premium Lagers and more, being made in the country - often in small local breweries - and having these delivered straight to their homes, it is claimed.

Flavourly combine craft beer expertise, data and insights to match consumer tastes to small batch brews, providing customers with recommendations for beers that they would likely never have discovered, it said.

Thanks to the increased demand Flavourly were able to sign the lease on a new 17,500 sq foot warehouse at Glasgow Airport Business Park, giving easy access to the motorway network. At the same time the company moved its entire delivery operations to DPD - making it the only craft beer supplier that offers guaranteed delivery slots.

Assean Sheikh, Flavourly co-founder, said: "When times are tough - and I can't think of tougher times - we all need to feel like we can still treat ourselves. The fact that we deliver premium craft beers but at supermarket prices has meant that we have provided that feeling of treating yourself while still watching the pennies.

"2020 was always going to be a big year for Flavourly as we implemented a number of new initiatives but the impact of coronavirus lockdowns has really accelerated our growth allowing us to extend our offering. The most satisfying aspect has been our ability to support our partner breweries and share the uplift in sales with them at a time when they are experiencing drastically reduced orders from the hospitality sector."

