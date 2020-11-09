Peel L&P has today launched an online public consultation on plans to deliver 1,100 homes, a 200-bedroom hotel and a 2,500 sqm for a mix of leisure venues at Yorkhill Quay.

The land, located on the northern banks of the River Clyde in the west end of Glasgow, between the Riverside Museum and the Scottish Event Campus, is currently derelict and has been earmarked for development under Peel L&P’s masterplan for Glasgow Waters.

The proposed 1,100 homes will consist of open market, build to rent and co-living residences.

The residential-led mix of uses including hotel, leisure and commercial activities will help repopulate and reactivate the waterfront, creating a "vibrant and diverse destination which complements and connects with surrounding uses at the Riverside Museum, Clydeside Distillery and nearby SWG3".

It is claimed the development of Yorkhill Quay offers an opportunity to reconnect the riverfront between key tourist attractions with Govan, across the new pedestrian bridge, the SEC Events Campus, River Kelvin walkways and neighbouring communities in Partick and Finnieston.

A series of "river rooms" will create larger areas of protected public realm along the new River Walkway, creating opportunity to pause, meet and engage with the river uner the plans. Buildings and open space will be framed by the views across the river, with the larger public bookend squares maintaining views across important city landmarks, such as the University of Glasgow tower.

The consultation has opened.

Brian Lavalette, Peel L&P’s property director for Scotland, said: “We’re fully committed to the Clyde Mission and have been working closely with the Scottish Government and local council on our plans for the Glasgow Waters area which includes Yorkhill Quay and Castlebank Quay.

"Our vision is to create a sustainable environment for local people to enjoy. We will actively seek opportunities to supply our developments with low carbon, locally-generated energy and to use energy in a responsible way where possible. We welcome thoughts from the local community on our plans for Yorkhill Quay.”

With the vision to become a major retail, leisure and tourism destination on the Clyde, Glasgow Waters will complement, support and revive the surrounding area.

The masterplan involves a substantial investment in infrastructure, the creation of hundreds of waterfront homes, retail and leisure opportunities, as well as a commercial district.

Peel L&P says it is a "regeneration business with generations of history and is now responsible for some of the most transformational development projects in the UK today, MediaCityUK in Salford which is now home to the BBC, ITV and Coronation Street".

